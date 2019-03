Pope Francis' visit to Morocco at the end of March would see the pontiff saying mass in the presence of 10,000 people, many of them migrants, church officials said on Tuesday.

Archbishops Cristobal Lopez of Rabat and Santiago Agrelo of Tanger said in a press conference at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Casablanca that the mass would take place on Mar. 31 at a stadium located on the outskirts of the Moroccan capital, Rabat.