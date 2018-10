Pope Francis (C) poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and and his wife Kim Jung-sook (R) during a private audience at the Vatican, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis I on Thursday said he would consider embarking on an official visit to North Korea should he receive a formal invitation, according to the spokesperson for the South Korean president, who was visiting the Vatican City.

The news came as the pontiff welcomed Moon Jae-in to the Vatican for a meeting in which the pair discussed the ongoing peace process and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.