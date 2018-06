French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) are welcomed by Archbishop Georg Gaenswein as he arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, June 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis shakes hand with French President Emmanuel Macron (L) on the occasion of Emmanuel Macron's private audience at Vatican City, June26, 2018. Hosting and welcoming migrants will be, among others, themes of the talks. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO / POOL PHOTO

Pope Francis meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) on the occasion of Emmanuel Macron's private audience at Vatican City, June26, 2018. Hosting and welcoming migrants will be, among others, themes of the talks. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO / POOL PHOTO

The Pope and the President of France on Tuesday held their first official meeting at the Vatican during an audience lasting 57 minutes.

Pope Francis met President Emmanuel Macron in the Tronetto Hall, where the Pope's private audiences take place and greeted him with a great smile and a "Welcome," to which the French president responded with a "Thank you."