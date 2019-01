Pope Francis (C) is welcomed by Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela (L) and his wife Lorena Castillo (R) as he arrives at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis greets from the pope-mobile as he heads to the Don Bosco Basilica, in Panama City, Panama, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Pope Francis greets devotees from the pope-mobile as he heads to the Don Bosco Basilica, in Panama City, Panama, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Pope Francis, who arrived in Panama Wednesday to participate in World Youth Day (WYD), will begin on Jan. 24 the official agenda of his visit which includes giving speeches to officials and Central American bishops, as well meeting local young people.

The Pope will visit the Palacio de las Garzas (Herons' Palace), residence of the Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela for a courtesy visit on Thursday.