epa07516172 Pope Francis (C) celebrates the Lord's Passion on Good Friday at Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, 19 April 2019. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Easter Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

epa07516003 Pope Francis (C) lies down in prayer during the celebration the Lord's Passion on Good Friday at Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, 19 April 2019. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Easter Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

epa07516410 Faithful gather at the Arch of Constantine for the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession of Good Friday in Rome, Italy, 19 April 2019. Pope Francis will preside over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on Good Friday in front of Rome's Colosseum. Good Friday is observed by Christians around the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

epa07516594 Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on the Good Friday in front of ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy, 19 April 2019. Good Friday is observed by Christians around the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Chris EPA/Andrew Medichini / POOL POOL PHOTO

epa07516585 Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on the Good Friday in front of ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy, 19 April 2019. Good Friday is observed by Christians around the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis presided over a Way of the Cross procession in Rome on Good Friday evening in honor of victims of human trafficking and migrants and lamented that they often find closed doors at the countries they are trying to reach.

Francisco presided over the Way of the Cross procession in front of the Colosseum in Rome, itself a symbol of the persecution and suffering of the first Christians, and in front of thousands of people who had gathered in the vicinity hours before and who attended the rite carrying candles.