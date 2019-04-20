Pope Francis presided over a Way of the Cross procession in Rome on Good Friday evening in honor of victims of human trafficking and migrants and lamented that they often find closed doors at the countries they are trying to reach.
Francisco presided over the Way of the Cross procession in front of the Colosseum in Rome, itself a symbol of the persecution and suffering of the first Christians, and in front of thousands of people who had gathered in the vicinity hours before and who attended the rite carrying candles.