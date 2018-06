Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President of Bolivia Evo Morales during a private meeting at the Vatican, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/POOL

Pope Francis I on Saturday met with the president of Bolivia and discussed a variety of topics, ranging from the obligation of working towards a world with more solidarity and peace to the ongoing soccer world cup being played in Russia.

This was the sixth meeting between the pontiff and Evo Morales since the latter took office in 2006.