Pope Francis is buffeted by wind as he disembarks from a plane upon his arrival at Dublin airport in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

A view of the message Pope Francis left when signing the visitors' book during a meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Aras an Uachtarain, in Dublin, Ireland, 25 August 2018. The message reads: 'With gratitude for the warm welcome I have reveived, I assure you and the people of Ireland of my prayers that Almighty God may guide and protect you all. Francis.' The pontiff is visiting Ireland on 25 and 26 August 2018 to attend the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) 2018. EPA-EFE/WMOF2018/Maxwell Photography /

A handout photo released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis (2-L) meeting the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins (L), and his wife, Sabina Coyne (3-R), at the presidential residence, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/VATICAN PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT

A handout photo released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis disembarking from a plane during his arrival at Dublin airport, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/VATICAN PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT

Pope Francis met Saturday for an hour and a half with eight Irish victims of abuse committed by the clergy, on the first day of his historic trip to Dublin, where he is to participate in the IX World Meeting of Families.

The meeting, which was announced by the Vatican prior to the trip, took place in the Apostolic Nunciature in the Irish capital.