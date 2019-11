Pope Francis (c.) enters the Catacombs of Priscilla to celebrate the All Souls Day Mass on Nov 2, 2019, where he said that more Christians are being persecuted now than in the first centuries of Christianity. EFE-EPA/Vatican

Pope Francis said on Saturday, while celebrating the Day of the Dead Mass in Rome's Catacombs of Priscilla, that more Christians are being persecuted now than in the first centuries of Christianity.

"Today there are Christians who are persecuted, more than in the first centuries, more," the pope said during his improvised homily inside the catacombs where the first Christians buried their dead and celebrated the Eucharist when that was forbidden.