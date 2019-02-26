The Pope has ordered Australia’s leading Roman Catholic clergyman and one of the pontiff’s closest advisers to stay away from children after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault of two young boys by a court in his native country on Tuesday, the Vatican said.

Cardinal George Pell, who had been the third most senior member of the Vatican’s global hierarchy, was also banned from saying Mass in public until the result of his appeal to the sentence was learned, acting Holy See spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said when he read out a Vatican statement.