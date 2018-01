Pope Francis greets a group of priests during a mass at O'Higgins Park, in Santiago, Chile on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Osvaldo Villarroel

Pope Francis praised the Chilean people for their ability to pick themselves and start over, at a crowded Mass on Monday at O'Higgins Park on the first day of his visit to their capital.

Before hundreds of thousands of people in this park, where in 1987 Pope John Paul II also said Mass, Francis dedicated his sermon to preaching the Gospel on the Beatitudes.