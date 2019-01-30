Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the Paolo VI Hall, at the Vatican, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the Paolo VI Hall, at the Vatican, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the Paolo VI Hall, at the Vatican, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

Pope Francis on Wednesday recalled how during his visit to Panama young people of different nationalities came together to celebrate World Youth Day at an event marked by tolerance in stark contrast to rising nationalism and protectionism around the world.

The pope began his weekly audience in the Vatican by thanking the president and people of Panama, where he last week hosted World Youth Day, an event the late Pope John Paul II established in 1985 that sees young people coming together internationally every two-to-three years.