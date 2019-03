An handout image released by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) receiving Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (L), Archbishop of Lyon (France) in Vatican City, March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin announces during a press conference that he will present his resignation to Pope Francis in the coming days after being convicted of helping covering up sex abuse and being handed a six-month suspended jail term at the Maison du Diocese, in Lyon, France, March 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX MARTIN

A top French cardinal convicted of covering up allegations of child sex abuse by a priest said Tuesday that the Pope has rejected his resignation.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the archbishop of the southeastern city of Lyon, was found guilty of failing to report accusations against Bernard Preynat, a priest in his Archdiocese.