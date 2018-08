A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows people waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis in front of the Knock Shrine, Mayo, Ireland. Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis greets singers (R) from the popemobile (L) during his visit at Knock Shrine, County Mayo, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/WMOF2018/Maxwell Photography / POOL NO SALES

Pope Francis delivers his address during his visit at the Knock Shrine, in Mayo, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Thousands of worshipers braved steady rain to attend an address by Pope Francis at a renowned pilgrimage site in the town of Knock in Ireland's northwestern County Mayo on Sunday where he apologized for the many cases of abuse perpetrated on children and women by the Church's clergy over decades.

The pope had traveled to the shrine where many believe locals saw an apparition of the Virgin Mary and other religious icons including angels back in 1879.