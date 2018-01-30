The Episcopal Conference of Chile pledged Tuesday that it will support the decision of Pope Francis to send a bishop to the South American country to discover any possible information about Bishop Juan Barros's involvement in cases of sexual abuse, but refused to take any immediate measures against the cleric.

"A foreign bishop has been designated...to learn the details and speak to those who can provide information about the situation of Bishop Barros, but we can't say there is necessarily an investigation underway against him," Episcopal Conference spokesman Jaime Coiro told a press conference in Santiago.