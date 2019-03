A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) during the Spiritual Exercises at Casa del Divin maestro in Ariccia, Rome district, Italy, Mar. 10 2019. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The pope looks set to start his seventh year as head of the Roman Catholic Church on the same day a high-ranking Australian cardinal is sentenced for pedophilia.

Pope Francis was elected as leader on Mar. 13, 2013. According to his calendar, he will spend Wednesday this year performing an annual spiritual retreat in Ariccia, near Rome.