Three Spanish nuns in northern Morocco, who on any given day treat 15 burn patients, feed 150 children, teach maths and languages to struggling pupils and reading and writing to women, are set to receive a visit from Pope Francis.

Belonging to the Catholic order of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Vincent De Paul, the nuns apply Francis' slogan "going to the outskirts" by working in silence to help vulnerable people on the outskirts of the coastal city of Temara.