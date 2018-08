Pope Francis recites the Angelus prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 19 August 2018. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis on Sunday called for solidarity and help from the international community for people affected by flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala which has caused at least 190 deaths and left thousands displaced.

The pope said during the weekly Sunday prayers on St. Peter's Square that residents of Kerala had been hit by intense rains in recent days, which had led to flooding, landslides and an enormous loss of life.