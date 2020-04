A view of the deserted St. Peter's Square during Easter Sunday Mass behind closed doors in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, 12 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Vatican, 12 April 2020. EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis dedicated his message on Easter Sunday to everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic saying "the whole world is suffering and must be united to face it."

From an empty St Peter's Basilica, with no banner hanging from the balcony and no faithful in the square due to Italy’s lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Francis delivered his Easter message: