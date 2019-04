Afghan security official stands guard as they destroy poppy fields in Ghanikhel district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A campaign to destroy poppy farmlands in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province began on Tuesday as part of a nationwide drive against drug cultivation in the war-torn country which produces the largest amount of opium in the world.

Opium cultivation is widely believed to power the unending insurgency in Afghanistan, where production in 2017 went up 87 percent to 9,000 metric tons, according to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.