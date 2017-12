Unidentified men come out of The No.2 Intermediate People's Court in Tianjin City, located northeast of Beijing, China, Aug. 4, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Chinese human rights activist and blogger Wu Gan, known for using irony and humor in his campaigns, was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in prison for "inciting subversion of state power," according to the court in the northern city of Tianjin where the sentence was pronounced.

The sentence in the trial which began on Aug. 14 at People's Court Number Two also condemned Wu to five years of deprivation of political rights.