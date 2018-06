A woman walks across a street in front of SUAVISS Lab White, a business which offers a full range of whitening treatments, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 6, 2018.

A woman looks at whitening products on a shelf in a store in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALISA YULDYBAEVA

Indian beautician Deepti Yadav (not pictured) performs a skin whitening treatment on her customer Seema in a beauty parlour in Bhopal, India, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Chinese beautician performs a demonstration of an Optimal Pulse Technology (OPT) procedure for skin rejuvenation and whitening on a male staff member at one of the Beauty Plus - Skin beauty salon chain in Beijing, China, Sep. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Thousands of people heading to work in Bangkok on Wednesday passed billboards advertising skin whitening products, despite the health risks these cosmetics pose.

An advert adorning the facade of SUAVISS Lab White, a business which offers a full range of whitening therapies, is just one of hundreds that are on display across the Thai capital, a regional hub for cosmetic treatments.