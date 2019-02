Chocolate is synonymous with Valentine's Day all over the world, but in Japan, where the sector generates around 20 percent of its annual sales during this time, it is driven by an unique custom where women gift chocolates to men.

The chocolate industry generated the most money in Japan's confectionery sector with sales of 550 billion yen ($4.95 billion) in 2017, according to recent data by the Chocolate and Cocoa Association of Japan (CCAJ) and the national confectioners association (ANKA).