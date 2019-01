Pakistani security officials secure the Supreme Court after it acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, and annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Islamabad, Oct.31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan's 25th Chief Justice retired on Thursday after a controversial two-year tenure which will be remembered for his self-admitted judicial activism that earned him criticism for encroaching on the executive powers.

Mian Saqib Nisar, 64, was appointed the head of the Supreme Court in December 2016 and came with a great reputation as a jurist, and presided over a tenure often termed "populist" amid constant media attention.