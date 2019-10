Debate host Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada (C) introduces Canadian federal party leaders NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (L), Green Party leader Elizabeth May (2-L), People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier (3-L), Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (3-R), Conservative leader Andrew Scheer (2-R), and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (R) before the federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEAN KILPATRICK / POOL

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier (L) speaks with Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau (C) after the federal political leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN WYLD / POOL

Politics' populist wave seems to have arrived Canada, which goes to polls on Oct. 21, as immigration has become one of the hot topics of debate, with conservative parties vowing to limit migrant numbers.

Last Thursday, leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said during a televised debate in French that Quebec has every right to test immigrants who want to settle in the predominantly French-speaking province. EFE-EPA