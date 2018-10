A display of the newly released book by Stormy Daniels 'Full Disclosure' at bookstore in New York, New York, USA, Oct 2, 2018.EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The memoirs of porn actress Stormy Daniels, whose alleged relationship with Donald Trump a decade ago has turned American politics upside down for months, went on sale on Tuesday.

In "Full Disclosure" (St Martin's Press), Stormy Daniels, the stage name of Stephanie Clifford, narrates her life stories ranging from her childhood trauma in southern Louisiana to the alleged relationship with Donald Trump, the latter of which she recounts in detail.