Members of the electoral commission count the runoff presidential ballots at a polling station in the Western-Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 21, 2019, after Ukrainians voted in the second round of presidential elections. Some 73.2 percent of voters supported presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky, while 25.3 percent voted for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to results of the National Exit Poll 2019 project as of 6 pm Kiev time, local media reported. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky reacts at the briefing after the announcement of exit-poll results giving him a commanding lead in the Ukrainian presidential runoff elections in Kiev, Ukraine, on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (C) reacts at his campaign headquarters following the release of exit poll results giving him a commanding lead in the presidential runoff election in Kiev on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reacts at his campaign headquarters following the release of exit polls indicating he had been soundly defeated in his re-election bid in the presidential runoff elections in Kiev on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (r) and his wife Maryna (l) react at Poroshenko's campaign headquarters following the release of exit polls indicating he had been soundly defeated in his re-election bid in the presidential runoff elections in Kiev on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday conceded in the runoff presidential vote to actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenski and said that "next month" he would step down from the presidency.

"Never give up. I'm listening and now, when I see the results of the exit polls (more than 70 percent support for Zelenski), they are clear. And that's why I'm calling my opponent and congratulating him," said Poroshenko at his campaign headquarters accompanies by his campaign team and his wife.