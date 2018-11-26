Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced early Monday that he will propose to the Supreme Rada or Parliament to approve the imposition of martial law following the seizure on Sunday of three Ukrainian Navy ships by Russian coastguard forces in the Black Sea near the Crimea.
On his twitter account Poroshenko said that as a president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in accordance with the Constitution, he has decided to support the proposal of the Military Committee of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).