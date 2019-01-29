Ukraine's incumbent president on Tuesday officially announced he would be seeking re-election when the country heads to the polls in two months' time, despite trailing in recent political surveys.
Petro Poroshenko made the announcement at a forum in the capital, Kiev, where he was joined by a crowd of supporters, including many decorated soldiers who were involved in the ongoing civil war against pro-Russian separatists in the country's eastern regions, which began in 2014, the year the pro-European nationalist was first elected to office.