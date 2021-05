A 21 May 2021 photo of the inscription on the back side of a miniature oil on copper portrait painting of Maria de Guadalupe of Lencastre, sixth Duchess of Aveiro (1630-1715), a Portuguese noblewoman who won the praises of 17th-century luminary Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz. That work by an anonymous artist is set to go up for auction on 26 May 2021 in Uruguay. EFE/Federico Anfitti

A 21 May 2021 photo of a miniature portrait painting of Maria de Guadalupe of Lencastre, sixth Duchess of Aveiro (1630-1715), a Portuguese noblewoman who won the praises of 17th-century luminary Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz. That work by an anonymous artist is set to go up for auction on 26 May 2021 in Uruguay. EFE/Federico Anfitti

Portrait of Portuguese duchess praised by Sor Juana up for auction in Uruguay

A miniature portrait painting of a Portuguese noblewoman who won the praises of 17th-century luminary Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz is set to go up for auction this week in Uruguay.

The intimate piece (used at that time only to commemorate the promise of marriage or as a family keepsake) measuring 9 centimeters by 7.4 cm shows a young Maria de Guadalupe of Lencastre, sixth Duchess of Aveiro (1630-1715).