Portugal on Monday added the United Kingdom to its list of 'red' or high risk travel destinations amid a surge in coronavirus infections in both countries.
Portugal adds UK to travel red list
British people gather at Faro Airport as they interrupt their holidays in the Algarve to return home due to the British government's new quarantine rules about the COVID-19 pandemic, in Faro, Portugal, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA
Portugal on Monday added the United Kingdom to its list of 'red' or high risk travel destinations amid a surge in coronavirus infections in both countries.