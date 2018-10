A train stationary at Santa Apolonia Station on the day of the railworkers' strike in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

A railways passenger walks along the platform with his bicycle at Santa Apolonia Station on the day of the railworkers' strike in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 31 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Over 80 percent of passenger and cargo trains in Portugal stopped operating on Wednesday as part of an organized strike over working conditions, trade unions said in a statement.

Portugal's main cities of Lisbon and Porto were practically at a standstill as a severely reduced service operated throughout the night and early hours of the morning.