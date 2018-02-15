A Canadair fighting the flames of a fire in Manhouce, county of S. Pedro do Sul, Portugal, Aug 21, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/NUNO ANDRE FERREIRA

EU Commissioner responsible for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas gives a press briefing to in Brussels, Belgium, July 3, 2017.EFE- EPA (FILE)/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission announced Thursday it had proposed a financial aid package worth 50.6 million euros ($6.3 million) to alleviate the effects of massive forest fires that devastated Portugal in 2017.

According to a statement issued by the EC's Lisbon delegation, the funds will contribute to alleviating Portugal’s reconstruction efforts and cover some of the costs of emergency services, temporary accommodation, clean-up operations and protection of cultural heritage, in order to relieve the nation's financial burden.