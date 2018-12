Portuguese firefighters are seen at an emergency service headquarters in Valongo, northern Portugal, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Portuguese INEM members are seen at an emergency service headquarters in Valongo, northern Portugal, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Portuguese rescue members are seen at an emergency service headquarters in Valongo, northern Portugal, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Portugal's government on Sunday launched an investigation after a medical helicopter crashed in a mountainous region in the country's north, killing all four people on board.

Two Portuguese pilots, a nurse, and a Spanish doctor died when the Agusta A109S craft came down on Saturday near Valongo, some 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Porto, as it made its return to base after dropping off a patient.