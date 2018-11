Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa sits down for an interview with Agencia EFE in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tiago Petinga

Portugal's prime minister said his country's relationship with Brazil would not change due to the recent election of a far-right president in the Portuguese-speaking South American nation, in an interview with EFE Tuesday.

Antonio Costa, head of Portugal's Socialist Party government, discussed the changing political landscape in Brazil since the triumph of the controversial politician Jair Bolsonaro in presidential elections at the end of October.