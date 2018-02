The new president of the Portuguese Social Democratic Party, Rui Rio, delivers a speech in the last day of the XXXVII PSD National Congress held in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Portugal's conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Sunday formally chose a new leader to head the country's main opposition party with the aim of retaking the government in the upcoming 2019 legislative elections.

Rui Rio, 60 _ who served as mayor of Porto, Portugal's second-largest city, between 2002-13 _ was chosen by an ample majority of PSD members to replace outgoing leader and former Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who spearheaded the Portuguese government between 2011-15.