Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and Queen Letizia (R), stand next to Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during a reception held in his honour at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia (R) welcome Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (C) during a reception held in his honour at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

The president of Portugal on Monday embarked on a three-day State visit to Spain; the first such visit since 2006.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa would be welcomed by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, before meeting with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and inaugurating a Spain-Portugal business meeting.