A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sits in a police truck as he monitors the situation in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A newspaper vendor offers daily newspapers with headlines regarding the protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 02, 2018, on the day after violent protests in the Zimbabwean capital. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)walk along a corridor with closed shops near the Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

With three additional fatalities in recent hours, the death toll in post-election violence in Harare stands at six, with 14 people injured, the Zimbabwe police said Thursday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Chief Staff Officer - Press and Public Relations, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the situation is still tense in Harare after Movement for Democratic Change supporters took to the streets on Wednesday.