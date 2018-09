A handout photo made available by San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport on Sept. 13, 2018, shows the inside of the airport after its reconstruction, San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Aeropuerto Internacional Luis Muñoz Marin

A handout photo made available by San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport on Sept. 13, 2018, shows the inside of the airport after its reconstruction, San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Aeropuerto Internacional Luis Muñoz Marin

Puerto Rico's chief airport has rebuilt around 90 percent of the structure that was affected a year ago by Hurricane Maria and expects to handle 9 million passengers this year after a major decline in 2017.

The announcement of the rebuilding was made during a press conference by Agustin Arellano, president and CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that manages San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.