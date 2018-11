An Indian potter works on a traditional clay lamp ahead of the Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Elena Granados

A potter works on making clay lamps for the Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Elena Granados

Rows of clay lamp laid out to dry in a potter's studio in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Elena Granados

Around 300 potter families at Kumhar Gram, the country's largest potter settlement, worked against the clock on Tuesday to create the last sets of diyas or clay lamps that Indians would use to light up their homes during the Diwali festival.

The festival, one of India's largest Hindu festivals, falls on Wednesday this year, when Indians will decorate their homes and offices with flowers and clay lamps.