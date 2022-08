Josefina D'oleo pours a glass of water in her home in Boqueron, Dominican Republic, on 11 August 2022. EFE/Orlando Barria

Pascual Alcantara (R) chops wood with a machete as his daughter sits nearby in Boqueron, Dominican Republic, on 11 August 2022. EFE/Orlando Barria

Some 300 km (186 mi) from the bustling resort city of Punta Cana, 53-year-old Josefina D'oleo struggles to survive in forgotten Boqueron, whose hereditary poverty is the other face of the Dominican Republic.

For D'oleo and most of her neighbors in the small town in the southwestern province of Azua, life has become more difficult in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.