Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to lawmakers during a confirmation hearing for his second term on 11 January 2022 before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, DC. EFE/EPA/Brendan Smialowski/POOL

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is prioritizing the battle against inflation during a confirmation hearing for his second term on 11 January 2022 before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington DC. EFE/EPA/Brendan Smialowski/POOL

The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve said Tuesday at a confirmation hearing for his second term that the fight against inflation is now the central bank's top priority.