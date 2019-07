People wait on the street during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 July 2019. A new interruption of the electric fluid has left most of Venezuela without light from 16.40 local time, 20.40 GMT. EFE/ Rayner Pena

People wait on the street during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 July 2019. A new interruption of the electric fluid has left most of Venezuela without light from 16.40 local time, 20.40 GMT. EFE/ Rayner Pena

People wait on the street during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 July 2019. A new interruption of the electric fluid has left most of Venezuela without light from 16.40 local time, 20.40 GMT. EFE/ Rayner Pena

People wait on the street during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 July 2019. A new interruption of the electric fluid has left most of Venezuela without light from 16.40 local time, 20.40 GMT. EFE/ Rayner Pena

People wait on the street during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 July 2019. A new interruption of the electric fluid has left most of Venezuela without light from 16.40 local time, 20.40 GMT. EFE/ Rayner Pena

People wait on the street during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 July 2019. A new interruption of the electric fluid has left most of Venezuela without light from 16.40 local time, 20.40 GMT. EFE/ Rayner Pena

A new power blackout left much of Venezuela without electricity on Monday starting at 4:40 pm, and the state-run Corpoelec, which controls electricity service throughout the country.

Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Monday that an "electromagnetic attack" on the country's main hydroelectric plant had caused the blackout affecting millions.