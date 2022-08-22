Power blackouts - like this one on Aug. 18, 2022, in Havana - are creating problems for Cubans in their daily lives. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The daily waves of power blackouts in Cuba are forcing residents to change - and creating instability in - their day to day lives, from cooking to washing to watching television and using the air conditioning, and are causing private businesses to suffer economic losses.

"You have to do everything you can when you have electricity. Above all, you have to hurry in preparing food. And if I need to use the washing machine to do so before the (power cut) comes," Belkis, a resident of the northern city of Cardenas, told EFE.