Argentine Energy Secretary Gustavo Lopetegui appeared before a Senate panel in Buenos Aires on July 3, 2019, to discuss a massive nationwide blackout on June 16. EPA-EFE/Celeste Salguero

An operating error by high-voltage power transportation company Transener was the main cause of the total blackout affecting Argentina, Uruguay and parts of Paraguay on June 16, Argentina's energy secretary said in a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"They needed to reprogram it (the Automatic Disconnection of Generation, DAG) and they didn't do it. Transener has recognized this operating error in their reports," Gustavo Lopetegui told a group of ruling-party and opposition senators.