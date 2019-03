Residents of Caracas line up to get water as electricity returned to the Venezuelan capital on Thursday, March 28. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

The lights began to come on in this capital Thursday following a days-long nationwide blackout, but substantial numbers of Venezuelans were still without electricity.

Despite the return of power, Caracas remained practically shut down as President Nicolas Maduro's government decided against an immediate reopening of schools and businesses.