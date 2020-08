A person walks amid debris at the site of explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A general view of the harbor area with smoke billowing from an area after a large explosion rocked the harbor area of Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A still image grabbed from a mobile phone video and made available by Twitter user ·tayyaraoun1 showing the moment of the massive explosion that rocked the harbor area of Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/·tayyaraoun1

Firefighters try to extinguish flames after a large explosion rocked the harbor area of Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A firefighter vehicle parked near the damaged buildings following an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM DIRANI/DAR AL MUSSAWIR

Smoke rises above buildings after an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM DIRANI

A view of the damages after an explosion at the Beirut Port, Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM DIRANI/DAR AL MUSSAWIR

A powerful explosion caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut's port area killed dozens and injured thousands on Tuesday, Lebanon's worst crisis since 1990.

The blast claimed the lives of at least 63 people and injured another 3,000, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said on condition of anonymity, adding that it left the capital's hospitals filled with the injured. EFE-EPA