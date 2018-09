A boarded up window shows the hurricanes and dates the house has been through as people evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Caitlin Penna

Jeff, a homeowner, cuts plywood to board up his windows before evacuating ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Caitlin Penna

A handout photo made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a Geo-Color satellite image of hurricane Florence approaching the US coast, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOAA

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the eye of category 4 Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESA/ NASA-Alexander Gerst

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the eye of category 4 Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS), Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA

Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm, threatens to hit North and South Carolina, as well as a large part of the southeastern US coast, though the storm is expected to slightly weaken by Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday.

"While some weakening is expected to begin by late Thursday, Florence is still forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast on Friday," the Miami-based NHC said in its 15:00 GMT public advisory.