Screen shot from the @bomberosPE Twitter account taken on May 26, 2019, showing a building damaged by the magnitude-7.5 earthquake that rocked Yurimaguas, Peru. EPA-EFE/@bomberospe

At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured by the magnitude-7.5 earthquake that had its epicenter in the Peruvian Amazon and rocked a portion of northwestern South America on Sunday, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) said.

A rockslide caused by the temblor killed one person in Cajamarca, a province in the Peruvian Andes, one of seven provinces where injuries and damage were reported.