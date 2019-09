A handout photo made available by Gunsan City Government shows a large tree uprooted by Typhoon Lingling in Gunsan, South Korea, Sep. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/GUNSAN CITY GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A large signboard that was knocked over by strong winds caused by Typhoon Lingling sits behind a car, in Goyang, South Korea, Sep. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Powerful Typhoon Lingling was approaching the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, forcing Seoul's government to activate alerts due to strong wind gusts and heavy rains.

Lingling, the 13th typhoon of the Pacific season, was at 11am local time (02:00 GMT) about 120 kilometers west of the South Korean coastal town of Boryeong, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration. EFE-EPA