People take part in a day of protests going on at the same time as Haitians pay tribute to assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A man cries during a mass in memory of President Jovenel Moïse at the Cathedral of Cap Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Haitians participate in a mass in memory of slain president Jovenel Moise, at the Cathedral of Cap Haitien, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

A man wears a T-shirt with the face of the assassinated president Jovenel Moise during a day of protests going on at the same time as Haitians pay tribute to assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A taximoto with some passengers passes by a burning barricade, during a day of protests, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A church mass on Thursday in north Haiti's Cap-Haitien in honor of assassinated president Jovenel Moïse took place alongside heated protests, especially in the center of the city, where burning barricades marked the eve of his burial.

The north of Haiti, of which the late head of state was a native, has shown greater sentiment for the president than the rest of the country after the assassination at dawn on July 7 at his home in the capital.